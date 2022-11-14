Jacob's Cream Crackers workers in Liverpool walk out over pay
- Published
Workers at a Jacob's Cream Crackers factory have walked out indefinitely over an ongoing pay dispute.
GMB union said more than 750 members at the site in Aintree, Liverpool, had decided to take strike action until bosses agree to come back to the negotiating table.
Staff at the plant on Long Lane have been taking limited industrial action since September, GMB said.
Pladis, which owns Jacob's, has been approached by the BBC for a comment.
Eamon O'Hearn, GMB national officer, said: "These workers are rightly angry.
"They put themselves on the line to keep the company going during the pandemic.
"Now they need some help to get them through the cost-of-living crisis."
'Corporate greed'
GMB said the firm announced they were shifting the production of Jacob's Cream Crackers to Portugal in a bid to undermine the strike.
Mr O'Hearn added: "This kind of naked corporate greed in the run up to Christmas is disgraceful.
"Jacob's workers will now be on strike 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the company comes back to the negotiating table," he said.
The factory in Aintree also produces TUC Crackers, Club biscuits and Twiglets.