Eurovision could still be in Kyiv, not Liverpool, winners say
Ukraine's Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have said they remain hopeful that the contest can be held in Kyiv, despite it being awarded to Liverpool.
In July, it was decided the war in Ukraine meant it could not host and the event would be staged in the UK.
However, speaking at the MTV Europe Music Awards, singer Oleh Psiuk said "when we win the war, Eurovision 2023 could be in Kyiv".
He also said the band were undecided over whether to appear in Liverpool.
Following the band's win, show organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) opened talks with the BBC after assessing the situation following Russia's invasion.
It was subsequently decided the contest would move to the UK, whose entrant Sam Ryder came second, and was awarded to Liverpool after a bidding process.
'Don't know right now'
Speaking on the red carpet before the MTV awards in Dusseldorf, Germany, Psiuk said his band were "very grateful to the UK for helping to deal with this situation".
"And of course we hope the UK can integrate some details of our culture - something that is important for Ukraine because we did our best last year.
"This year, our country will make the best artists, the best music, to win one more time.
"So when we win the war, Eurovision 2023 could be in Kyiv."
After the contest was awarded to the Merseyside city, Culture Liverpool director Claire McColgan said the it would reflect "what Ukraine and its people deserve".
"We're just hosting it, it's their party," she added.
Asked if the band would perform in Liverpool, Psiuk said they "don't know right now for sure how everything will be going on".
"If we could be special guests or something like that, we will be happy," he said.
His indecision over an appearance at the event in 2023 was echoed by Sam Ryder, who said he could not "begin to presume" that he would have a role.
"I just want to be there," he said.
"I would love to see it and experience it at home with everyone else."
The Eurovision semi-finals will take place at Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena on 9 and 11 May 2023, with the final following on 13 May.