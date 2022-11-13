Old Swan: Teen drives stolen car into house before fleeing
A stolen car has been deliberately driven at a house, which had people inside, before the driver fled the scene, police have said.
The driver, thought to be a teenage boy, reversed a white Peugeot into the house on Raynham Road, Liverpool, several times at about 18:45 GMT on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
He, and another teenage boy who was inside the car, ran from the scene.
People inside the house were "left shaken" as the front wall collapsed.
The two teenagers, who wore dark clothing and had their faces covered, got into the back of a dark car parked nearby and drove towards Gidlow Road South, the force said.
Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Det Insp Dave Jones said: "This was a shocking incident which clearly could have had more serious consequences.
"Thankfully nobody was injured but the occupants were left shaken by the incident."