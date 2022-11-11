Haydock murder: Man jailed for killing his girlfriend
- Published
A man who murdered his girlfriend in her own home has been jailed for life.
Jacqueline Forest's body was found on Piele Road in Haydock, near St Helens in Merseyside, on 31 August.
Liverpool Crown Court heard the 49-year-old died of blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.
Robert Massey, 43 and of Haydock, was also convicted of trying to murder two men - Anthony Murphy and Graham Roberts - and will serve a minimum of 28 years.
Police were called to Ms Forest's home following a report raising concerns over her safety.
The force said she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 30s was also found injured but police said those injuries were not life-threatening.
Det Ch Insp Allison Woods said: "This was a truly shocking and brutal assault which led to the tragic death of Jacqueline Forest in her own home.
"Nobody can begin to understand the impact the circumstances and fact of her sudden death has had on her family and friends."
She added: "Nothing can bring Jacqueline back but I hope that the prison sentence Massey must now serve will give them a sense of justice and allow them to finally move on with their lives."