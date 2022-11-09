Royal Liverpool Hospital: Woman calls two-day bed wait horrendous
- Published
A woman who spent nearly two days waiting to be admitted on to a ward after going to A&E with breathing problems has said it was "horrendous".
Debbie Bracey, 62, spent hours in an A&E room before being moved on to a corridor with 27 other patients after going to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital on 4 November.
Mrs Bracey, from Childwall, said she had found it "really upsetting".
The trust which runs the hospital said she should contact its complaints team.
Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside from her hospital bed, the retired data analyst said her husband called an ambulance after she had breathing issues on 4 November.
"I was put in a room in A&E for approximately 29 hours," she said.
"During the course of the day, a number of different medics came to see me [and] I was told that they thought I actually had heart failure."
'Totally inappropriate'
She said she had asked for something to eat, but was told "because I was in A&E, they couldn't provide hot food".
She was then told her bed was needed by another patient.
"They moved me out on to the corridor with more than 27 others and I was told I couldn't have oxygen... because of hospital regulations," she said.
She said a doctor then examined her "without any kind of screening" and was "examining my chest and my back and up my pyjama top" which was "totally inappropriate".
She said she was later given oxygen in the corridor after she "blacked out", but was then told "we can't have oxygen in the corridors" again, so "they said they would find me a bed as soon as possible".
She said the nurses had been "so apologetic" and one was "actually in tears, because she was so upset that all the patients were being just left in corridors".
"It was really upsetting."
Mrs Bracey was eventually moved to a ward of the recently-opened hospital on the morning of 6 November.
In a statement, Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said all patients attending A&E were "triaged on arrival by a trained nurse and their care is then prioritised in line with the patient's clinical needs".
"Patient care is reviewed regularly, and they are cared for by staff throughout their time in A&E, until there is space available on the ward," a representative said.
"Like many hospitals, ours continue to experience significant pressures and we frequently face delays in safely discharging patients when they no longer need hospital treatment, which in turn creates pressure in A&E."
A representative added that as a trust, "we welcome the opportunity to review a patient's case and invite them to contact our patient advice and complaints team".
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk