HMP Liverpool prison officers charged over inmate's death
- Published
Two prison officers have been charged with gross negligence manslaughter after the death of an inmate at HMP Liverpool.
Anthony Paine, 35, killed himself on 19 February 2018, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.
Custodial manager Paul Fairhurst, 63, and senior officer Rachael Jameson, 31, have also been charged with health and safety failings.
The pair are due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 2 December.
Mr Paine, who had severe mental health problems, had been jailed for 18 months in January 2018 for affray and endangering the public after climbing on to a roof.
He died in hospital after being found in his cell.
A CPS spokeswoman said the charges had been brought following a review of evidence.
