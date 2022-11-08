Port of Liverpool strike called off after pay deal agreement
- Published
Dock workers at one of the UK's biggest ports have called off a planned strike after reaching a pay deal.
Almost 600 Unite members at the Port of Liverpool had taken part in a number of strikes and further action was due to take place on 14 November after the union said pay talks ended in "chaos".
Peel Ports said an agreement had been reached and would be put to union members in a vote later in the week.
Details of the deal have not been released.
The firm, which operates the Port of Liverpool's container terminals alongside Terminal Investments Ltd, said it reached an agreed proposal with the union that will be "fully recommended to its members".
The union has been approached for comment about the proposals.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk