Liverpool John Lennon Airport staff call for crossing after road death
Airport workers have called for a safe crossing area to be created on an access road following the death of a cabin crew member who was hit by a car.
Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was struck while crossing a road close to Liverpool John Lennon Airport in August.
The Unite union wants a crossing installed near the junction of the access road and Hale Road and the axing of drop-off and pick-up charges.
An airport representative said employees do not need to use Hale Road.
Unite representative Laszlo Marothy said more airport workers had to risk their own safety going to and from work "with every passing day".
"Unite cannot be patient or idle when our members are in danger," he added.
During a protest earlier, a number of campaigners laid flowers in tribute to Ms Ceravolo, who was leaving the airport after working on a Ryanair flight from Dublin when she was hit.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving and later released under investigation.
The airport's representative said that "no employees based at the airport should be using areas outside of the airport such as Hale Road for their drop-off or pick-up since they can all take advantage of the free drop-off and pick-up area".
Liverpool City Council's cabinet member for highways Dan Barrington said the authority would await the result of the police's investigation before determining "whether any additional safety measures need to be adopted".
