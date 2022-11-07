David Ungi: Fugitive extradited from Spain charged with murder
A man extradited from Spain over the shooting of an 18-year-old in Liverpool seven years ago has been charged with his murder.
Vincent Waddington was shot at through a car window and rammed off a motorbike in the Garston area in July 2015.
David Ungi, 31, who was arrested in May at a gym in Malaga, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm.
Mr Ungi, of Melbreck Road, Liverpool, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court earlier.
