Lucy Letby: Baby given adrenaline in bid to save her, jury told
- Published
A doctor has recalled how medics desperately administered five doses of adrenaline in a bid to save a baby, a murder trial has heard.
Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly injected air into the bloodstream of Child D at the Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015.
Dr Andrew Brunton told the court the baby needed urgent treatment three times on the morning of her death.
Ms Letby, of Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others between 2015 and 2016.
The court heard Dr Brunton's notes showed that he was called "urgently" to attend Child D's cot side on the neonatal unit at about 01:40 BST.
His note added: "Nurses noted she became extremely mottled, also noted to have tracking lesions dark brown/black across trunk."
He told the court he had called a consultant for advice as the rash was "completely unusual", adding: "I hadn't seen this before, the changes in the skin, I couldn't explain it."
An hour after treatment, his notes outlined how Child D's condition had "improved" and the rash had "completely disappeared".
But Dr Brunton was called to treat Child D a further two times that morning after the rash reappeared, jurors were told.
Medical notes show that at about 03:55, Dr Brunton received an emergency crash call to attend Child D for what would be the final time.
Dr Brunton's records show that five adrenaline doses were administered over the next 10 minutes.
"This was necessary because Child D was in effect dying in front of us," he told the court.
After a conversation with Child D's parents, CPR was stopped after 28 minutes.
When asked to summarise the events of that morning, he said: "From when I came in on my night shift there weren't any particular worries or concerns regarding Child D.
"By 01:40 to her death, Child D had dramatic deteriorations at different points.
"It was completely unclear to me why that was occurring.
"I've never seen a baby behave in that matter prior to this or after this."
Ben Myers KC, defending Ms Letby, took jurors back through Dr Brunton's notes which showed that Child D required treatment on a ventilator in the days before her death.
The court has also previously heard that Child D's mother was left waiting more than 50 hours for treatment after her waters broke early.
Mr Myers said it was important to look at the "whole clinical picture" when assessing Child D's health.
He has previously told the jury there was more evidence that infection played a part in Child D's death and the hospital failed to provide adequate care.
A court order bans the reporting of the identities of the children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, while identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children is also banned.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk