Nine candidates run to replace MP who quit over sexual misconduct
- Published
Nine candidates are to run in a by-election triggered by the resignation of an MP after "serious sexual misconduct" complaints.
City of Chester MP Christian Matheson quit after complaints against him were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
All three major parties have put forward candidates as well as the Green Party and the Official Monster Raving Loony Party.
The by-election is set to take place on 1 December.
Other parties which have nominated candidates include Reform UK, UKIP, Rejoin EU and the Freedom Alliance.
On 21 October, the Independent Expert Panel recommended Mr Matheson be suspended from the House of Commons for four weeks.
The panel upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff.
He allegedly invited her on a private trip abroad which was found to be "sexually motivated".
Mr Matheson admitted he had committed a minor breach of the code and tendered his resignation with "great sadness".
The full list of candidates running are:
- Jeanie Barton - Reform UK
- Paul Bowers - Green
- Samantha Dixon - Labour
- Cain Griffiths - UKIP
- Ron Herd - Liberal Democrats
- Richard Hewison - Rejoin EU
- Howling Hope - Official Monster Raving Loony Party
- Chris Quartermaine - Freedom Alliance
- Liz Wardlaw - Conservative
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk