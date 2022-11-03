St Helens action call as patients struggle to afford medicine
GPs in St Helens say some of their most vulnerable patients are not taking medicines as they cannot afford prescription charges.
The claim comes in a letter to the chancellor, signed by representatives from community organisations, faith groups and health care professionals.
Council leader David Baines says it illustrates how the cost of living crisis is affecting the vulnerable.
He is asking Jeremy Hunt to announce more support for local councils.
The plea was made after two foodbanks in the Merseyside town ran out of food in September for the first time in their history.
"We are facing a perfect storm," Mr Baines said.
"At the exact moment we've got more residents needing the support of these organisations, these organisations themselves are struggling to keep providing those services.
"This isn't just the council moaning about austerity - this is the council standing up for our community and asking the government for fair funding so we can help people."
'People are hungry'
At the St Johns food bank in Earlestown, supervisor Jean Griffiths said: "We've had to turn people away for the first time in the ten years we've been running.
"It was upsetting. People are hungry, they're not at a foodbank because they want to be.
"People on low budgets are feeling this more than anyone else. They've no food, they are struggling to heat their houses.
Citizens Advice in the town said they have seen a 100% increase in people requesting debt advice and do not have enough staff to cope with demands.
Chief officer Dave Reynolds said: "The debt side of things is astronomical, particularly people are in fuel debt. People can't afford to pay for the basics.
"Previously we could help everyone who came to us - but now we have a waiting list. Our resources are limited. We need that support."
He called on the chancellor to use some of the profit made by energy companies to pay for debt advice for people who are struggling.
"We need resources to provide guidance, or even things like energy saving lightbulbs. Those companies could help fund that", he said.
If the chancellor doesn't act he says "people will end up on the streets".
A father-of-three, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I am having trouble with my rent and housing and they've helped me. Mental health is a big struggle round here - bills are going up and you don't think you can survive."
The 27-year-old added: "I lost my job in the pandemic. Wages stay the same but prices are going up".
He warned that "mental health will crack" if there is no intervention.
Mr Baines said unless government changes the funding formula for local councils, council tax will rise across the country and services will be cut.
He said: "Let's really level up and I am not talking about capital projects like the town deal which is great but what we are short of is revenue money to run services.
"We don't need money for shiny new buildings, it's people and services which should be a priority.
"This isn't a party-political issue. Feeding people and heating their homes isn't a party political issue, they are basic human rights."
