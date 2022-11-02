Knowsley Safari Park welcomes birth of rare white rhino
- Published
A rare southern white rhinoceros has been born at Knowsley Safari park in what has been described as a "very exciting step" in the conservation of the species.
The female, which has not yet been named, was delivered to mother, Meru, after a long labour.
The 10 stone (63 kg) calf is the first rhino born at the park since 2018.
The park's Chris Smart said: "We're thrilled to play our part in the fight to prevent their extinction."
The calf will join the rest of the park's crash of eight white rhinos.
Southern white rhinos are classified as "near threatened" with some 18,000 existing in the wild.
They were thought to be extinct in the 1890s but thanks to conservation efforts, have flourished in protected areas and reserves.
It is another success for the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria's breeding programme, which Knowsley contributes to.
The birth was a welcome surprise to the team as white rhinos have a gestation period of 16 to 18 months and mother Meru had passed her expected date, sparking concerns the pregnancy could not progress.
Mr Smart said: "Her arrival was unexpected until very recently. Despite previously confirming the pregnancy, Meru's due date passed so we assumed she was no longer pregnant.
"We didn't see any signs of pregnancy until just a few weeks before calving, when she was in its latter stages.
"The keepers were keeping a very close eye on her and spotted the signs of the impending birth last weekend and prepared the rhino house with a deep layer of straw to help the calf to stand - which typically happens just an hour later.
"It was such a happy turn of events."