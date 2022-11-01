Liverpool's Pier Head to host Eurovision fan zone
- Published
Liverpool's Pier Head will be the venue for the Eurovision 2023 fan zone, the event's organisers have revealed.
The Eurovision village, which will be open between 5 and 13 May, will be homed on the site, which lies close to the venue for the international song contest, the M&S Bank Arena.
It will include stages for live music and big screens showing the event.
The city was selected to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine in October.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Liverpool's Eurovision team is now putting its plans together, which includes working with Ukrainian street artists and fashion designers, creating a Liverpool and Ukraine community education programme and developing plans for a culture trail featuring local Eurovision "legend" Sonia.
The city's council said it was starting "to build the team we need to stage Eurovision in Liverpool".
The Eurovision semi-finals will take place in Liverpool on 9 and 11 May, with the final following on 13 May.
Plans for the village were revealed in council documents, which also showed the authority was looking for a security and stewarding firm to help its delivery.
The papers said the village will be "created on the Pier Head site and will consist of activations, stages, live music, concessions and much more".