Litherland stabbing: Woman charged with murder of man
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Merseyside.
Jonathan Gibbons, 50, was attacked at a home on Bridge Road in Litherland in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died from a stab wound to the chest.
Joanne Moran, 42, of Bridge Road, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court later.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.