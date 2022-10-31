Hillsborough: MP demands Premier League crackdown on chants
An MP has called on the Premier League to take action against "obscene" Hillsborough chants during football matches, declaring "enough is enough".
Labour's Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the slurs highlighted the need for more education.
It comes after chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against Manchester City earlier this month.
Mr Byrne is now seeking a meeting with Premier League bosses.
In a letter to the league's chief executive Richard Masters, the Liverpool West Derby MP said: "I cannot stress the detrimental impact these chants are having on the families of the 97, the survivors and their families.
"Enough really is enough and we need actions now from the Premier League and all football clubs involved to ensure that this stops."
I have written to @premierleague to ask for an urgent meeting about obscene chanting about Hillsborough at matches and their duty of care to families and survivors. I would welcome their backing for our Real Truth Legacy Project and look forward to making the case. #JFT97 pic.twitter.com/jb5LVTMrHI— lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) October 31, 2022
Mr Byrne has called on the league to back his Real Truth Legacy Project initiative, which seeks to educate people about the disaster.
He said: "Education of future supporters is the long term aim of the Real Truth Project, to eradicate any ignorance and ensure that future generations are given an understanding in school of one of the biggest miscarriages of justice our country has ever seen."
Mr Byrne has also written to Education Secretary Kit Malthouse demanding the Hillsborough disaster be added to the school curriculum.
A spokesman for the Premier League said Mr Byrne's letter had been received.
A Department for Education spokesman said: "The Hillsborough disaster was a devastating tragedy and the families of the 97 people who died have shown tremendous courage.
"Schools can teach pupils about the disaster using the flexibility teachers already have within the national curriculum to use their knowledge and expertise to decide what topics to include."
