Moreton shooting: Woman's killing was targeted attack, police say
- Published
A woman shot dead in her home in Merseyside was the victim of a targeted attack, police have said.
The body of the woman, aged in her 50s, was found by officers at the house in Meadowbrook Road, Moreton, in the early hours of Sunday.
A 79-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has since been released under investigation.
Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for information.
The force said officers are interested in a dark coloured vehicle, carrying up to three people, seen in the area at the time.
It was later found burnt out on Garden Hey Road and detectives are keen to trace its movements both before and after the shooting.
Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath said: "This is clearly a very shocking and upsetting incident and are thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.
"At this stage we are treating this as a targeted incident.
"We are keen to trace the occupants of the vehicle as we believe they may have information which is vital to our investigation.
"I would ask anyone who saw the vehicle in the area or thinks they captured it on dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone to contact us as a matter of urgency."