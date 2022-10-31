Birkenhead man who murdered his wife jailed
A man who bludgeoned his wife to death in a "brutal" attack has been jailed.
Mark Wheeler, 52, admitted murdering his 62-year-old wife Karen at their home in Vittoria Close in Birkenhead in May.
She was found by her son who locked Wheeler, who was "covered in blood", in the flat until officers arrived, Merseyside Police said.
Wheeler has been sentenced to 15 years and four and a half months at Liverpool Crown Court.
Paramedics attended the couple's flat in Vittoria Court on 12 May but Mrs Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.
'Kindest mum'
Mrs Wheeler's son David Bradley's victim statement, which was read out in court, said: "I went down to meet her on 11 May. There was no answer and her phone was turned off. I now know that Mark had already brutally murdered my mum.
"When I attended the next day and the door eventually opened I saw Mark covered in blood and I knew mum was gone. To see my mum lay there like that is an image that I will never get out of my head and is there when I close my eyes."
He added: "My mum was the kindest, loveliest person I ever met and now I doubt I'll trust another person thanks to him."
Merseyside Police said it was a "truly shocking and brutal assault which led to the tragic death of Karen Wheeler in her own home".
