Chester: Candidates announced in race to replace code-breach MP
The major parties have named candidates for a by-election triggered by the resignation of an MP after "serious sexual misconduct" complaints.
City of Chester MP Christian Matheson quit after complaints against him were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog.
Labour want Samantha Dixon to replace Mr Matheson at Westminster, while Liz Wardlaw is standing for the Tories and Rob Herd for the Liberal Democrats.
The by-election is set to take place on 1 December.
Mr Matheson secured a majority of more than 6,000 at the 2019 general election, having snatched the seat for Labour from the Conservatives in 2015.
In that year's general election, he won the battleground seat by just 93 votes.
On 21 October, the Independent Expert Panel recommended Mr Matheson be suspended from the House of Commons for four weeks.
The panel upheld two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff.
He allegedly invited her on a private trip abroad which was found to be "sexually motivated".
Mr Matheson admitted he had committed a minor breach of the code and tendered his resignation with "great sadness".
Ms Dixon, a former leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, was made an MBE for her services to Chester earlier this year.
She said: "Chester is my home, where I brought up my family, and where my heart is.
"My life has been dedicated to helping local people, and I will take the fight to the Tories on behalf of all Chester residents.
"We need a Labour government to grow the economy, keep energy bills down and rebuild the country for a fairer future."
Ms Wardlaw, a nurse from Congleton and a Cheshire East councillor, said: "Chester is such an iconic city and if elected as the Conservative MP, I will fight for the issues that matter to local people, ensuring their voices are heard in Parliament."
She added: "Across Cheshire, I know that such things as housing, employment, education, renewable energy, food security and the rural economy are all things that matter to people, but I also want to hear what other issues residents have here in Chester.
"I'm under no illusions, there are difficult times ahead for everyone."
Mr Herd, a school teacher and parish councillor, said: "For years, Chester has been left behind and taken for granted by the Conservatives.
"From sewage being pumped into our River Dee to extreme pressure on our Countess of Chester Hospital, the government has failed our area.
"I will be a local champion for our area working hard all year round to tackle the issues that matter to local residents. We need action on the cost of living, we need to help our health services and we need to stop Conservative MPs voting to allow sewage to be pumped into our rivers."
