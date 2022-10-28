Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in murder probe
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, as a gunman chased another man into her home.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder and will appear in court again next year.
Merseyside Police said a man was arrested on Friday on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He was being questioned by detectives, a spokesman said.
Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured in the incident on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home.
Paul Russell, 40, of West Derby, has been charged with assisting an offender.
Others arrested have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.
Olivia's funeral was held on 15 September at a packed St Margaret Mary's Church, just streets away from where the shooting happened.
Speaking in her eulogy, her mother said her daughter had "touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone".
