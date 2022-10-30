Catholic clubs in Liverpool to open as winter heat hubs
- Published
Catholic social clubs in the Archdiocese of Liverpool are to open for people to keep warm this winter.
The archdiocese is offering "warm and cosy" places for people with high fuel bills at its network of parish centres.
"It is about giving people a warm welcome in these difficult times," said Jill Boggan, Director of Finance at Liverpool Archdiocese.
About 40 parish clubs and church halls will participate from the River Mersey to the River Ribble.
Ms Boggan, who is behind the initiative, said: "Many of our centres host activities during the day and we have set aside extra room to welcome people."
She added: "In many areas we have liaised with other community groups to try and ensure that people have somewhere to go every day during the winter months."
The centres will open on different days of the week offering free tea, coffee and biscuits with TV and wi-fi access between 13:00 and 15:30.
The archdiocese stretches from Liverpool to south Ribble and extends as far east as Wigan Metropolitan Borough.
