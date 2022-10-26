Gun not linked to Ashley Dale, Olivia Pratt-Korbel or Sam Rimmer deaths
A gun which was found in a Liverpool cemetery was not linked to the killings of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale or Sam Rimmer, police have said.
The Glock gun was found with bullets in West Derby Cemetery on 18 October.
Merseyside Police said tests revealed no links to the deaths in August of Ms Dale in Old Swan, Mr Rimmer in Dingle or nine-year-old Olivia in Dovecot.
A man has been charged with Olivia's murder. No charges have been brought over Ms Dale or Mr Rimmer's deaths.
