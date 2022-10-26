Wirral library faces demolition amid £20m budget cuts
A library in Wirral faces demolition if new management cannot be found.
Higher Bebington Library is one of nine marked for closure by Wirral Council as part of £20m budget cuts.
Earlier this month the council announced plans to close libraries in Hoylake, Irby, Pensby, Prenton, Wallasey Village, Woodchurch, Higher Bebington, Bromborough and New Ferry.
Pensby Library and Prenton Library are set to be transferred to community group management after successful bids.
Pensby Library will move into the hands of Pioneer People and Prenton Library into the hands of St Stephens' Church after councillors gave the go ahead for final talks, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The future of the remaining libraries is uncertain and all are set to close by 31 October.
Community bids are in progress for libraries in Hoylake, Wallasey Village, Irby, Woodchurch, and Higher Bebington, with a deadline for business plans set for 9 December, after which the council will consider alternative options such as selling, renting, or in the case of Higher Bebington Library, possible demolition.
A decision on the demolition has been postponed until the new year when other options will be presented at a committee meeting on 25 January.
It followed an amendment proposal by Bebington councillor Judith Grier, who urged colleagues not to demolish the "lovely building" and "not to take a rash decision that cannot be undone".
Bromborough Library, part of the Bromborough Civic Centre, does not have a current bid and New Ferry library has already shut.