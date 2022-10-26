UK most wanted fugitive arrested after Marbella e-bike chase
One of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested in Spain after trying to flee from police on an e-bike.
Dean Garforth, from Liverpool, is alleged to have been part of a huge crime gang selling cocaine, cannabis and guns.
He was traced to the Spanish resort of Marbella, where he was held after trying to crash into an undercover officer and resisting arrest, the National Crime Agency said.
He is awaiting extradition proceedings.
An appeal to help find the 29-year-old was made in January as part of a search for 12 suspects thought to be hiding in Spain.
He was wearing a cap and sunglasses when he was spotted, and became the sixth fugitive of the group to be arrested.
'No safe hiding'
Mr Garforth, whose last known address was in Dingle, has been accused of using the secret phone network Encrochat as part of his activities.
He was traced in a joint operation involving the NCA, Cheshire Police and officers in Spain.
Det Ch Insp Ian Murray, of Cheshire Police, said: "This latest arrest shows how by working together there are no borders and no safe places to hide.
"We will continue to work together to keep bringing those suspected of committing serious and organised crime before the courts."