M56 in Cheshire to close all weekend as new bridge installed
- Published
A stretch of the M56 in Cheshire will be closed all weekend as a new bridge is installed.
The closure will be in place between junctions 11 and 12 from 21:00 BST on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
It will allow for the installation of the replacement A533 Expressway bridge across the motorway.
The new 67m (220ft) concrete bridge will be lifted into position after being constructed off-site, National Highways said.
Providing access across the M56 to Runcorn from Preston Brook and Northwich, the new bridge will ensure an increased life span of more than 120 years for road users, the company said.
Diversions will be in place during the construction works.
