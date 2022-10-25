Police stunned as they seize smashed up car in Liverpool
- Published
Police officers said they were "lost for words" after seizing a smashed up car being driven in Liverpool.
The badly damaged BMW was stopped on Queens Drive in the city after it had crashed on the M6 and was then being driven home, Merseyside Police said.
The force said the driver "decided it was safe" to continue the journey into Liverpool despite being involved in the crash.
Officers said the car was seized and the driver will face further action.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.