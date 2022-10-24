Port of Liverpool dock workers walk out in fresh strike over pay
- Published
Dock workers at one of the UK's biggest ports have walked out in a fresh strike after talks failed in a pay dispute.
Almost 600 Unite members in Liverpool will strike for two weeks after the union said talks over pay and other issues ended in "chaos".
Unite accused board members at operators Peel Ports of intervening to stop a proposed deal.
Peel Ports chief operating officer David Huck said six improved pay offers had now been rejected.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said talks "ended in farce, with the deal agreed between Unite and senior management being pulled by the board".
She added: "Peel Ports' untrustworthy behaviour and its attempts to threaten the workforce are only escalating the dispute."
Dock workers also walked out last month over the dispute.
Peel Ports chief operating officer David Huck said: "It's hugely disappointing that Unite has staged yet another outdated show-of-hands mass meeting which has, very predictably, failed to support our improved 11% pay offer.
"This is the highest percentage increase of any port group in the UK by far and would see average annual pay rise to £43,275."
The port boss said that "we have now improved our offer six times" but it has been blocked by Unite.
"You have to question whether the union really wants to resolve this damaging industrial action," he added.
Unite national officer Robert Morton said: "Our members' resolve is only increasing with every new low the company sinks to.
"They know Peel Ports can afford to pay a proper increase and that is what has to happen."
