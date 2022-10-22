Appeal to trace Liverpool inspector's family after police medal find
An appeal has been launched to trace the surviving relatives of a police inspector after a service medal was found in a back garden.
The medal, which was found in Rufford, West Lancashire, was awarded to Sub Insp William Culshaw for good service by Liverpool City Police in 1944.
Insp Culshaw worked for the force from 1919 to 1944.
Merseyside Police said it was now trying to trace relatives of the officer.
PC Greson Fontenell from Southport Community Policing said: "I found a few articles in the Evening Express about Insp Culshaw and it says that he was an exemplary officer.
"We would like to return the medal to his surviving relatives as it is a lovely piece of family history for them to have."
He added: "The person who found it is also hopes it is returned to the rightful family of Insp Culshaw."
The force asked anyone with any knowledge of the family to contact PC Fontenell by emailing 5301@merseyside.police.uk or calling 0151 777 3945.
