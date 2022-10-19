Lucy Letby: Nurse searched for parents on Facebook, jury told
- Published
A nurse accused of murdering babies searched on social media for the parents of children not connected with her trial, a jury has heard.
Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
The trial heard Ms Letby searched for "many" other parents on Facebook as well as searching for the parents of an alleged victim in June 2015.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
Intelligence analyst Claire Hocknell, who was employed by Cheshire Police, told Ms Letby's defence team that there was a "lot of searches for other people in the data".
Following the comment, the jury were reminded that it was up to them to draw or not draw inference from the facts put to them.
The jury was also shown messages the defendant had exchanged with other staff members.
In one message, which was sent just weeks after the alleged murder of Child A, C and D and the attempted murder of Child B, Ms Letby said: "Haha. Nodding off in cinema isn't a good look, I had a mini meltdown last night about what's happened at work...I just need some time off with mum and dad".
A court order prohibits the reporting of the identities of the surviving children allegedly attacked by Ms Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents and some witnesses connected with the children.
Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences which are said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.
The trial continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk