Liverpool graveyard cordoned off after gun found
- Published
A graveyard has been sealed off by police after a gun was found inside a bag along with ammunition.
Merseyside Police cordoned off hundreds of graves at West Derby Cemetery in Liverpool after the discovery at about 13:15 BST on Tuesday.
The force said the items would be "forensically recovered" and inquiries were ongoing.
It reassured the public that "vital work" would be carried out respectfully and "as swiftly as possible".
"We are aware that seeing police officers present in a cemetery may cause distress to some people," a spokeswoman said.
The force has not confirmed whether the gun was linked to any recent shootings in Merseyside.
