Hillsborough: Fresh call for disaster to be taught in schools
- Published
A Merseyside MP has renewed calls for Hillsborough to be added to the school curriculum after offensive chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against Manchester City
Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the "deeply upsetting" slurs highlighted the need for more education.
The Football Association has since condemned the behaviour.
Mr Byrne is now seeking a meeting with Education Secretary Kit Malthouse.
In a letter to ministers, the Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby said: "I am leading on an initiative called the Real Truth Legacy Project, working with Hillsborough survivors and some of the families of the 97 who lost their lives.
"We aim to educate current and future generations about what really happened at the disaster and about the subsequent cover up and the long fight for justice."
Following the events at the weekend at Anfield, I have written to the Secretary of State for Education asking for a meeting about getting the Hillsborough disaster on the education curriculum through the #RealTruthLegacyProject #JFT97 pic.twitter.com/sWsB3BLKu7— lan Byrne MP (@IanByrneMP) October 18, 2022
Mr Byrne, who has been a dedicated campaigner on the issue, said it is only through providing education and teaching that "we will be able to put a stop to the disgraceful behaviour of some fans".
Hillsborough Survivors Support group chairman Peter Scarfe backed Mr Byrne's fresh call.
He said: "The chants we heard on the weekend open a lot of wounds, they're painful. It isn't banter when you're mocking the deaths of 97 people.
"The impact on mental health is unbelievable, so people do need to learn and understand what these chants and comments on social media do."
Mr Scarfe said he had seen first hand how children respond when taught about the disaster.
He said: "When you sit down and you explain this to kids, it really opens their eyes. Hopefully it will mean the next generation don't have to hear things like what we've had to."
The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.
