Hundreds of cannabis plants seized in raids
Hundreds of cannabis plants, crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a series of major police raids across Merseyside and Cheshire.
Operation Crossbow, involving three police forces, saw 25 people arrested across Liverpool and Wirral on Monday.
Two raids in Liverpool saw more than 700 cannabis plants seized.
In another raid, police recovered more than £40,000 in cash, crack cocaine, heroin, a lock knife and a knuckleduster.
Ch Supt Mark Wiggins, of Merseyside Police, said: "These arrests formed part of a successful day of action.
"We will continue to do everything in our power to target those involved in organised crime and bring to justice those we suspect of any illegal activity."
Two 28-year-old men and a 38-year-old were charged with cannabis-related offences.
Further arrests included three for failing to attend court, one who was recalled for breaching the conditions of their release from prison and two for domestic abuse offences.
Six people were held after the recovery of drugs, cash and weapons at an address and a further six were arrested on suspicion of driving on drugs.
