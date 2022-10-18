It's coming home: Three Lions anthem set for Christmas comeback
- Published
Football anthem Three Lions could be updated with references to England's Euros 2022 success and Christmas in time for this year's winter World Cup, singer Ian Broudie has said.
Broudie, whose band The Lightning Seeds recorded the 1996 hit with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, said the way the Lionesses embraced it after their win had made him consider a remake.
He said it was not "100% definite, but I think it is definitely on the cards".
The original has been number one twice.
It hit the top of the charts in 1996, after it was released ahead of England's hosting of the European Championships, and again in 2018, on the back of England's success at that year's World Cup.
An updated version of the track released for the 1998 World Cup also hit number one.
Broudie said updating it again would be "a good idea" and it would definitely take some inspiration from the Lionesses, who won their first major tournament in July and became the first England side since 1966 to lift a trophy.
He said he had been particularly inspired by seeing the team singing the song while gatecrashing their manager Sarina Wiegman's chat with the media.
"The way they played and won, it was so refreshing to watch," he said.
"And when they came into the press conference and jumped on the table and sang Three Lions, I think we felt like it would be lovely to do something.
"So I don't think it's 100% definite, but it's definitely on the cards."
He said it could also get a Yuletide twist, because the upcoming tournament was at Christmas "and it will only probably ever be at Christmas once".
He added that even though football "had come home", a reference to the song's famous refrain, there was still a need for it.
"Even if it comes home, you want it to come home again.
"It's a bit like 'oh you just won that, let's win it again'."
