New Bishop of Liverpool announced after royal approval
- Published
The new Bishop of Liverpool has been announced as the Right Reverend Doctor John Perumbalath.
His nomination was approved by Queen Elizabeth II before her death following the retirement of the Right Reverend Paul Bayes in February 2022.
He will become the city's ninth bishop, moving from the Diocese of Chelmsford where he had served as Bishop of Bradwell since 2018.
Bishop John said he was "delighted and humbled" to have received the call.
"I have come to love Liverpool through my numerous visits when my daughter was in university here for six years," he said.
"I look forward to becoming part of the vibrant and diverse communities served by the Diocese of Liverpool."
Bishop John comes from Kerala in South India and was ordained into the Church of North India in 1994.
He moved to the UK in 2001, taking up positions in the Diocese of Rochester.
The clergyman, who is married and has one daughter, then served as Archdeacon of Barking before becoming the Bishop of Bradwell.
'Hope, peace, justice'
He said: "We have many challenges ahead of us both in the church and society.
"A pandemic has shattered human confidence and a cost-of-living crisis is staring us in the face.
"Anxiety, fear, and anger take many forms in such a context.
"As a follower of Christ, coming to lead a diocese that aspires to be a bigger church to make a bigger difference, I want to proclaim and live out a message of hope, peace, and justice."
Bishop John is expected to be installed in Liverpool Cathedral in a special service early next year.