Lucy Letby: Taking baby to mortuary 'hardest thing I've done', trial hears
A nurse accused of murdering multiple babies said it was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do" when she took the body of a newborn baby to a mortuary as his father cried on the floor.
Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
On Tuesday, the jury heard she messaged a colleague about the death of her first alleged victim in June 2015.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
She is said to have murdered Child A on the evening of 8 June by injecting air into his bloodstream. She then allegedly attempted to murder his twin sister, Child B, by the same method on the following night shift.
At Manchester Crown Court the jury of eight women and four men was shown a series of messages the defendant exchanged with other staff members, along with activity on her social media accounts.
Less than two hours after she finished the shift during which Child A died, she made a Facebook search for the child's mother, the court heard.
Later on 9 June, before her next shift started, she replied to a fellow nurse who asked: "Hi Lucy. Hope you are OK?"
Ms Letby, originally of Hereford, responded: "I think we all did everything we possibly could under very difficult and sad circumstances. Haven't had much sleep. Don't really want to see parents but it's got to be done.
"I said to [another nurse] that I can't look after [Child B] because I just don't know how I'm going to feel seeing parents.
"Dad was on the floor crying saying 'please don't take our baby away' when we took him to the mortuary. It's just heart-breaking.
"It's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. Hopefully have a more positive one tonight."
Hours later Child B collapsed while Ms Letby was on duty, before the youngster later stabilised and was eventually discharged the following month, the court was told.
A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by the defendant, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.
The trial continues.
