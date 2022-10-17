Everton woman who stabbed boyfriend to death is jailed
- Published
A woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in a domestic row in Liverpool has been handed a life sentence.
Gary Morgan, 36, was found fatally injured at a house in Lavan Close, Everton, on 10 April and died from a stab wound to the chest.
Merseyside Police said he had been a victim of domestic abuse.
Emma Walsh, 31, also of Lavan Close, was told she must serve at least 18 years after being convicted of murder ay Liverpool Crown Court.
Following sentencing Det Ch Insp Mark Drew said: "This is a very tragic case which led to the sad death of a much-loved man.
"Domestic abuse is a complex issue and can take many forms.
"It can be psychological, financial, sexual, emotional and physical and can affect anyone regardless of sex, ethnicity or religious belief."
Mr Morgan's family described him as "a caring lad who brightened everyone's day".
They added: "No one should suffer domestic violence.
"Men should not be afraid to come forward. It is not a sign of weakness it is a sign of strength."