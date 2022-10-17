Lucy Letby trial: Nurse injected air into baby who died, trial told
A mother begged medics "please don't let my baby die" as they tried to resuscitate him, the trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard.
Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
On the sixth day of the murder trial, the jury heard how the mother pleaded "don't let my baby die", but he could not be saved.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
She has been charged with murdering Child A, a boy, and attempting to murder his sister, Child B, in early June 2015.
In both cases it was alleged she injected air into their bloodstreams.
Manchester Crown Court heard separate statements written by the twins' mother and father.
They both described the moment, in the hours after Child A's birth, that a member of staff told them to go quickly to the neonatal ward because there was something wrong with him.
They said that when they got there it "felt like there were hundreds of people standing around the incubator trying to resuscitate him".
The court heard the baby's mother cried: "Please don't let my baby die, please don't let my baby die."
Despite doctors' efforts the one-day-old boy could not be saved.
The court heard that his mother was so distressed she could only nod her consent for attempts to resuscitate him to stop.
Child A's parents said one of the things which upsets them the most was they never had the opportunity to hold their son whilst he was alive because he remained in the incubator for the whole time.
The court has heard in the aftermath of Child A's death, his sister Child B started to show some of the same symptoms.
In her statement, the twins' mother explained she was in hospital herself, still recovering from giving birth, when a nurse again came into her room, and said "you need to come now".
The mother was distraught and said "not my baby, not again".
The jury has been told that Child B's skin had become marked and mottled.
They were shown a photograph of the baby in her incubator.
She recovered, and her parents said that since that time they have been extremely protective of her.
The trial continues.
