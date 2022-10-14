Eurovision 2023: Liverpool honour bittersweet, says Lord Mayor
- Published
The Lord Mayor of Liverpool said winning Eurovision was "bittersweet" and vowed to do his utmost to honour the Ukrainian sister city.
Councillor Roy Gladden has written to the Mayor of Odesa after Liverpool secured the right to host the 2023 European Song Contest last week.
The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided last year's winner Ukraine was unable to host.
He said it will celebrate Ukraine's culture with a "scouse twist".
Ukraine's entrant Kalush Orchestra won May's contest and the winning country normally hosts the following year's contest.
However, the event will not be staged in the country because of the war in Ukraine, so Essex singer Sam Ryder's second-placed finish led the UK to be asked to step in.
In his letter to Mayor of Odesa Gennadiy Trukhanov, the Lord Mayor of Liverpool said he was "proud" the city would host in Ukraine's place on 13 May, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"When it was announced that we were the winner, it was a bittersweet moment.
"We know this is your event - it should be you and your colleagues across your country working together on plans to host the competition in 2023 - but sadly that is not to be.
"Ukraine is at the heart of our Eurovision plans - we will do our utmost to celebrate your culture, your people and your country - giving it a scouse twist which we're sure you'll approve of."
During the bidding process, Odesa and its mayor gave their full backing to Liverpool, saying it "perfectly reflects the brightness of the event and demonstrates the true diversity within unity," adding: "Let the songs of the entire Europe ring over the River Mersey."
Liverpool first struck up links with Odesa in 1957 when it was still part of the Soviet Union.
City officials maintained an active policy of twinning with other cities following World War Two where links were forged with the Black Sea port.
Mr Gladden thanked "our much-loved sister city" for its "invaluable" support throughout the bidding process, saying its messages of encouragement "touched us" and made the bid team "more determined" to stage the event.