Mersey Ferries terminal at Seacombe reopens after two-year revamp
- Published
A ferry terminal has reopened after a two-year refurbishment.
The Mersey Ferries terminal at Seacombe in Wallasey, which closed to passengers in 2020, has reopened with a new lobby, ticket office and platform bridges.
Powered gangways have also been installed to help people get on and off the ferries.
Liverpool City Region's (LCR) transport committee chairman Liam Robinson said the "multimillion-pound upgrade" was "a real boost for the local area".
An LCR representative said the work at Seacombe had included both the 130-year-old linkspan bridges being replaced and the landing stage being refurbished.
Mr Robinson said the authority was "extremely grateful" for the patience commuters had "shown whilst this much-needed refresh took place and I'm sure they will be impressed with the work that has been done".
He said that now the work was complete, the authority could now move on to the terminal at Woodside and "start the process of giving it a similar refurbishment that will support the ongoing regeneration works in Birkenhead".
"These works at both of our Wirral terminals will make sure the ferries can continue to operate from there for many years to come," he added.
