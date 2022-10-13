Lucy Letby trial: Nurse's notes showed anguish not guilt, trial told
Notes made by nurse accused of murdering babies on a neonatal ward reading "I killed them on purpose" reveal her "anguish not guilt", a court heard.
Lucy Letby is charged with killing seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
Outlining Ms Letby's defence, Ben Myers KC, said the notes also read "I haven't done anything wrong".
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
Manchester Crown Court earlier heard how she had penned passages including "I am evil" and "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough to care for them".
The notes were among other papers and post-it notes which also contained "many protestations of innocence", the jury was told.
Mr Myers said: "Anyone with an ounce of human understanding" would see the notes as "the anguished outpouring of a young woman in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what is being said about her".
