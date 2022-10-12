Liverpool raids: £500,000 cash seized by Merseyside Police
- Published
Almost £500,000 in cash has been seized and police have arrested a man on suspicion of money laundering.
Detectives from Merseyside Police carried out raids in Liverpool where a BB gun and several high value watches were also seized.
Warrants were carried out in the Allerton, Norris Green and Walton areas of the city.
The 41-year-old arrested man has been taken to custody for questioning where he remains, the force said.
Det Sgt Rob Brown said: "This arrest forms part of a long-running investigation into money laundering via suspected use of EncroChat devices."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.