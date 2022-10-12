Lucy Letby trial: Nurse tried to kill newborn baby twice, trial told
- Published
A nurse accused of murdering babies on a neonatal ward tried to kill a premature baby girl on two consecutive night shifts, a court has heard.
Lucy Letby is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
Manchester Crown Court heard the attempts on the girl's life happened when she was five and six days old.
Ms Letby, 32, from Hereford, has denied 22 charges.
The case continues.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.