Liverpool junior football club hut destroyed in blaze

Fire damage at club hutMSB Woolton FC
Fire crews were called blaze on Sunday afternoon

The club hut at one of Liverpool's oldest junior football clubs has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

MSB Woolton FC, which dates back to the 1920s, is home to 151 teams and thousands of players across the city, including the largest girls section.

Club manager Colin Windrow said he is "heartbroken" after equipment, including balls, goals and donated football boots, were destroyed.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

MSB Woolton FC
Goal posts have also been damaged

Officer believe the blaze was started deliberately after fire crews were called to the club on Camp Hill, Woolton, at about 16:10 BST on Sunday.

"All our equipment has been wiped out", Mr Windrow said.

"This club is run by volunteers, for the love of grass roots football. Generations have come through our club and we have volunteers working 50, 60 hours a week.

"We give these kids a place to go, it's the heart ache of knowing someone has done deliberately this which is really upsetting."

MSB Woolton FC
Police believe the fire at the club in Woolton was started deliberately

No one was injured in the fire, which involved pieces of timber before spreading to the hut, Merseyside Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said.

The club's welfare secretary Chris Leahy said the blaze had caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

"It's devastating. It's all been destroyed, everything's gone," he said.

MSB Woolton FC
Club manager Colin Windrow said he had been on "emotional rollercoaster"

Mr Windrow added he had been on "emotional rollercoaster, from anger to sorrow, to what can we do to fix this?"

He added: "This is just now about how can we get the kids playing football again."

