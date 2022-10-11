Liverpool City Council ends 20-year deal with waste collector
- Published
Liverpool City Council is set to end a two-decade contract with household item collection company Bulky Bob's.
The familiar partnership, which sees large items collected from homes, will end in November.
Council emails seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service said an extension to the current contract "did not provide best value".
Shaun Doran, chief executive of FRC Group, which manages Bulky Bob's, said it was a "sad day".
Bulky Bob's was created by Liverpool-based social enterprise Furniture Resource Centre Limited in 2000 and collects, disposes of or refurbishes furniture to sell through its showrooms or distribute through charities.
Mr Doran added it was the end of a "fantastic partnership".
In a message to councillors, Liam Robinson, interim cabinet member for neighbourhoods, said Bulky Bob's were asked to price an extension to their current contract but "their costs did not provide best value".
The Bulky Bob's service will end on 7 November and an interim service will be provided by the council's Liverpool Streetscene Services Limited for six months until a new provider is found.
Mr Robinson said he hoped Bulky Bob's would re-tender, adding: "Bulky Bob's have done a brilliant job for the last 21 years and we hope to continue our relationship with them."
Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Clein said he feared the move would lead to an increase in fly tipping "if the transition isn't smooth".