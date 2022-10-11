Lucy Letby trial: Alleged killer nurse injected baby with air, trial told
- Published
An alleged killer nurse murdered a five-day-old baby by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.
Lucy Letby, of Hereford, is accused of murdering five baby boys and two girls, and attempting to murder 10 other babies at Countess of Chester Hospital.
Manchester Crown Court heard she allegedly killed child C six days after murdering for the first time, a child referred to as child A.
Ms Letby, 32, denies 22 charges.
The jury has been told the trial may last up to six months.
