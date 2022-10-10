Sam Rimmer: CCTV of murder suspects on electric bikes revealed
Police investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old man in Liverpool have released CCTV images of two suspects riding electric bikes.
Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body by gunshots on Lavrock Bank in the Dingle area of the city on 16 August.
Four men, aged 17-23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and They have all been released on bail.
Mr Rimmer died during a spate of gun and knife attacks in Liverpool.
Merseyside Police said he had been with a group of friends when two men on electric bikes drove into the cul-de-sac and began firing.
He was injured and pronounced dead a short while later at hospital.
Five days later Ashley Dale, 28, died after being shot in her garden in Old Swan, while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park in Kirkby on 22 August.
On the same day as Ms Dempsey's death, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home.
Police have appealed for anyone with information about any of the deaths to come forward.