Eurovision: Mayor slams 'grossly inflated' hotel prices
Liverpool's metro mayor is preparing to intervene over the price-hike for accommodation during the Eurovision Song Contest.
Steve Rotheram said he was deeply disappointed at the "grossly inflated prices" with some accommodation advertised at up to £8,000 a night.
He said he did not want anybody to be prevented from visiting the city because of the cost.
Liverpool was announced on Friday as the host of May's competition.
Mr Rotheram said Eurovision was a "welcome distraction for millions of people" following recent "turbulent" times.
"For our area it is a fantastic chance to showcase all that is good in a great city - and beyond," he said.
"That is why it is so disappointing to see some businesses in our region who have jumped at the chance to grossly inflate prices.
"I've called this behaviour out several times before, especially when football fans have been ripped off for flights and accommodation."
He said he would be talking to "political colleagues" about how to respond.
Chris Brown, director of Marketing Liverpool, has said details of other accommodation options would be released later this week.
He added they may "involve cruise ships or a campsite".
They could also include accommodation in Manchester and Cheshire, which are within an hour's off-peak commute from Liverpool.
The city was selected to stage the contest after this year's winner - Ukraine - was considered too unsafe to host the competition, due to the Russian invasion.
The UK was chosen to host the event after its entrant Sam Ryder came second.
Organisers said they would reflect "what Ukraine and its people deserve" and predicted the contest, which is expected to attract 160 million viewers, could boost the city's economy by £30m.