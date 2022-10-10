Man admits murdering woman found dead in Haydock house
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock.
The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on 31 August.
Robert Massey, of Piele Road, admitted one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday.
The 43-year-old was further remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 10 November.
