Lucy Letby: Nurse denies baby murders at start of trial
- Published
A nurse has pleaded not guilty to murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others.
Lucy Letby, 32, denied a total of 22 charges at the start of her trial at Manchester Crown Court.
The counts related to five boys' and two girls' deaths and alleged incidents involving five boys and five girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Ms Letby, of Hereford, worked at the hospital's neonatal unit at the time.
The court was told she had been charged with seven counts of murder and 15 of attempted murder.
The case continues.
