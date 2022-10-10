Cost of living: Disabled man tells of winter food price fears
- Published
"No one should have to live like this", Ed, a disabled man from Cheshire told the BBC as he raised fears over the ability to afford food this winter.
The 46-year-old, who has multiple sclerosis, said soaring energy bills had left him unable to use electrical equipment to ease his condition.
Ed, who needs to keep warm to avoid painful spasms, said he was "dreading" the months ahead.
The government pointed out its programme of support for people.
However, disability charity Scope said Ed's story was "all too common".
Spokesman Warren Kirwan told BBC Radio Manchester they had experienced a 500% increase in calls to their energy advice line in recent weeks.
"It'll be a big worry when I come to switch my heating on, food's going to become a non-essential," Ed said.
'Barely enough'
Ed, who lives in Wilmslow, said his employment support allowance and personal independence payment benefits were "barely enough to live off".
"We hear stories of people going to libraries or staying on buses to stay warm, I can't do that because I don't have access to such things and it's quite painful if I get too cold," he said.
"So I'm sat here with a towel over my lap, wearing a hat in front of the TV. No one should have to live like this, whether they are working or disabled or not."
Scope is calling on the government to increase cost of living payments to the disabled.
Mr Kirwan said: "They've got equipment that they have to use, powered wheelchairs and hoists. These aren't luxury extras, they're things that people need to live.
"The £150 cost of living disability payment doesn't even touch the sides, we're calling for it to be doubled."
A government spokesman said eight million low-income households would be receiving at least £1,200 in support this year, including £650 in direct cost of living payments.
"We know that living with a long-term illness or disability can impact on living costs, which is why we are supporting six million disabled people with an extra £150 payment," he added.